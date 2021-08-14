Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that women should be empowered for them to have a sense of belonging as major contributors to the development of the society.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who spoke during the ward executives inauguration/empowerment programme organised by the Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance (UEPA) in support of his peaceful administration in Enugu State, commended the group, led by Ozo Onyebuchi Ani, for galvanising youths of Udi and Ezeagu local government areas and empowering them for socio-economic and political emancipation.

The primary objective of UEPA, according to the Director-General, Ozo Ani, “is to promote the welfare of our teeming populations of Udi and Ezeagu youths especially at a time like this that we all face harsh economic realities”.

The inauguration of the UEPA ward executives, which took place at Christ the King Parish, Ngwo Uno, Udi LGA, on Saturday, with Gov. Ugwuanyi in attendance, witnessed the empowerment of 20 youths, who are members of the group, with the sum of N50,000 each. The empowerment is a three-month interval programme.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, as the patron of UEPA.

Commending the gesture, Gov. Ugwuanyi stressed the need for the group to accommodate women of Udi and Ezeagu LGAs in the empowerment programme, to enable them benefit accordingly.

The governor consequently empowered additional 20 youths, whom he asked the leadership of the group to nominate at the event, with the sum of N50,000 each.

Gov. Ugwuanyi announced that he will also empower 20 women from the area in appreciation to the group for honouring his Chief of Staff, Dr. Uzor, as their patron, to the admiration of the women of the area who witnessed the event while participating in this year’s August Meeting held at the event venue.

The governor stressed that he will continue to empower people of the state irrespective of gender.

He therefore urged the members of the group to continue to pray for his administration and the progress of the state.

Earlier in his address, the Director-General, Ani, disclosed that UEPA is a registered socio-political organisation that started with about 416 members across the 40 political wards of Udi and Ezeagu, adding that currently “we have 1, 916 members and hopefully, 5,000 members by the end of 2022”.

He described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a peaceful leader whose development strides and leadership style of inclusiveness are uncommon in the annals of the state.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Ozo (Dr.) Ferdinand Anikwe, who appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for identifying with the organisation, pointed out that the people of Enugu West Senatorial District have been united for good, saying: “We are here to support your progressive government”.

Responding after his inauguration, Dr. Uzor thanked the leadership and members of UEPA for honouring him as their patron and urged them to continue to support the existing peace and good governance being entrenched in Enugu State by Gov. Ugwuanyi.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his benevolence, good works and peaceful disposition. They pledged their unalloyed support and solidarity to the governor, saying: “Anywhere you are, is where we are; anywhere you are going, is where we are going”.

They equally appreciated their Director-General, Ani, for following the footsteps of Gov. Ugwuanyi, stating that “the way Your Excellency does in Enugu State, is the way our DG is doing”.