Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has congratulated the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Chief Mrs. Ifeoma Nwobodo, on her conferment with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration by Charisma University, Turks and Caicio Island, Bristish West Indies.

Mrs. Nwobodo, former Enugu Chief of Staff, received the award during the special convocation ceremony of the African Centre of the University in Enugu, which was graced by some personalities in the state such as the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani and the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Engr. Uchenna Abel Nwobodo.

Other recipients of the award include the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South East, Chief Ali Odefa, Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor on Development Partnerships and Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Margaret Fagboyo and President, Chinmark Group, Mr. Chinedu Ijoma.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mrs. Nwobodo, who expressed gratitude to Charisma University for recognizing her contribution while in government, attributed her success to God and sound education.

“It is interesting that you have accessed my contribution in service and found it worthy of this award and recognition. It is indeed interesting that I am honoured in an area where I got into by divine providence rather than the private sector where I worked for a long time.

“I am confident to say that one thing that has helped me is the quality of education that I was able to get. That is why I’m congratulating Charisma University and my co-graduands today. Let this be the springboard for us. As much as we can, we shouldn’t get tired of studying and acquiring more knowledge,” Mrs. Nwobodo, who served in the administration of former Governor Sullivan Chime, said.

Earlier in his speech, the Coordinator, African Centre of the institution, Prof. Chris Ifeanyi Onodugo, said that a total of 92 graduands received first degrees and higher degrees from different disciplines.

The 92 graduands comprise 36 first degree, two post-graduate diplomas, 35 masters degree and 18 doctors of philosophy.