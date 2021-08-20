UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE: Awoniyi brace inspires Union Berlin to 4-0 win

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates his goal for the Iron Ones

By Temisan Amoye

Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi played a starring role in their 4-0 win over KuPS in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

Awoniyi scored two goals and assisted another. The performance marks the striker’s impressive return to the Berlin club having scored in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last weekend.

Awoniyi opened the scoring in the seventh minute. He turned provider in the 29th minute, where he set up strike partner Max Kruse to put Union 2-0 up.

The former Liverpool striker, took his tally to two for the night when he added a third in quick succession in the 31st minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

The 24-year old striker was subbed out in the 60th minute, with Union Berlin making it 4-0 in the second minute of extra-time through Voglsammer.

Awoniyi will be hoping to continue being instrumental when the Iron Ones travel to take on Hoffenheim this Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Awoniyi re-signed for Union Berlin from Liverpool after spending the entirety of last season on loan at the German club, where he scored five goals in 22 appearances in the league.

The UEFA Conference League is Europe’s third-tier club competition, behind the Champions League and Europa League.

Note: Iron Ones is the nickname for Union Berlin, derived from the fact that Union were known as Schlosserjungs (the locksmith boys) in their earlier days.

