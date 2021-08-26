UEFA AWARDS: Jorginho wins PoTY, as Barcelona Femini completes clean sweep

By Temisan Amoye

Chelsea and Italy midfielder, Jorginho Frello has been crowned as UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

The midfielder played a starring role in winning the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and 2020 European Championship with Italy. Becoming only the tenth player to win both competitions in the same year

Jorginho was crowned today at the UEFA Champions League draw and Awards night held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Brazilian-born Italian trumped fellow midfielder and Chelsea teammate, the ever impressive N’golo Kante, and Man City’s creative dynamo, Kevin de Bruyne to pick the prestigious award.

ALSO READ: List of winners at the UEFA Awards/Champions League Draw

In the female awards, Spanish giants FC Barcelona Femini swept all the awards available, including the Manager of the Year awards.

Sandra Panos took home the goalkeeper award, while Irene Paredes took home the defender of the year award. Forward Jennifer Hermoso took home the Women’s forward of the year gong.

Star midfielder Alexia Putellas swept two awards, winning the midfielder of the year, and also emerging as the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year.

The managerial awards went to Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel for reviving Chelsea’s season and winning the much coveted Champions League title, while FC Barcelona Femini’s Lluis Cortez won the Female Manager of the Year award.

Vanguard News Nigeria