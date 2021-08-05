The Unity Advocacy Group on Thursday hailed the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for its determination to restore peace in the country.

The group also cautioned Amnesty International to stop boosting morale of criminals in the country by its continuous attack on the security agencies

UAG in a press release signed by it Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the recent surrender of some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) revealed that the country is being made hot for enemies of the country by the AFN.

UAG further commended the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), for the various skills acquisition and vocational trainings towards empowerment of women and youths to achieve economic prosperity of the nation.

The statement reads: “The recent surrender of some Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters shows that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is making the forest untenable for them.

“Nigerians must support and continue to back our military personnel as they seek to restore peace in the country.

“We use this medium to appeal to the remaining fighters to lay down arms and join the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the present leadership to make our country peaceful and economically prosperous.

“We use this opportunity to urge Amnesty International to stop boosting morale of criminals in the country. These criminals commit atrocities hoping that human Rights bodies will come to their aid. This is the human rights they deny their numerous victims.

“We are glad to note the numerous achievements of the present leadership of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) within a short time. Without doubt, this will boost morale of our military personnel and make them continue to give their best to the country.”