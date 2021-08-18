Team Nigeria, Wednesday, raced to a gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay at the ongoing U-20 World Athletics Championships, setting a Championship record in the process in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Nigerian relay team comprising of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke and Bamidele Ajayi, defeated Team Poland (3:19.80) and Team India (3:20.60), who had to settle for silver and bronze respectively.

The Nigerian quartet who earlier won Heat 2, setting a national record of 3:21.6 in the process, went one step further to clinch gold in style with a new record of 3:19.70.

The gold medal represents Nigeria’s first in the the4x400 mixed relay competition.

Earlier, a member of the relay team, 17-year old Imaobong Nse Uko ran the fastest qualifying time of 52.33 seconds to qualify for the 400m final which will be run on Saturday.

