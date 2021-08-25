.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Three persons including two policemen and one civilian were shot dead as dare devil armed robbers attacked another bullion van in the commercial town, Ore in the Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Two other policemen were injured in the attack by the armed robbers.

An unspecified amount of money was carted away by the bandits who forced the bullion van open after the attack.

The incident of yesterday was the third within six weeks that bullion vans have been attacked by suspected armed robbers in the state.

Recall that bandits have attacked three different bullion vans belonging to commercial banks across the state within the last month.

In all, four policemen have been killed, three injured, while three civilians were equally injured in the attack which took in Emure- ile in the Owo council area of the state and Ondo town within the last one month in the state.

Yesterday’s attack by five daredevil bandit reportedly took place at Costain area of Ore town.

Eyewitness account told vanguard that the bandits ambushed the bullion van and on getting to Costain they sprayed it with bullets killing the security personnel attached to the bank and a worker in the bank.

The bullion van was said to be conveying money from Edo state to the Araromi Obu area of the state when the attack took place.

Vanguard gathered that efforts by the driver of the bullion van to escaped were thwarted as the bandits fired several gunshots to halt the vehicle.

For hours, tension gripped the commercial town following the booming of gunshots.

Both business and commercial activities were completely paralysed as the streets were deserted while school children scampered for safety.

Contacted, the police image maker, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the death of policemen and the driver of the bullion van.

Odunlami said that the bandit who came in two vehicles attacked the bullion van and went away with an unspecified amount of money.

She added that both the police detectives and other security personnel have been deployed to the town to apprehend the bandits.

She vowed that the bandits would soon be arrested.

