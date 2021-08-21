By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, Tsola Emiko (for short) has emerged the 21st Olu of Warri, with the title Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, at a colourful Coronation ceremony at Ode Itsekiri, ancestral home of Itsekiri nation in Warri south local government area.

The monarch was crowned yesterday at about 325pm by the Uwangwe of Warri kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala. ” I greet you all children of Iwere kingdom. This is the crown of Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, we are all crowning you”, he said as he placed the crown on his head. This was followed by applause in the hall.

The Iyatsere of the kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe who earlier called Chief Awala to perform the crowning, came to announce the title of the new king as Atuwatse III.

It would be recalled that the father of the new monarch who passed on around 2015, was His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse II.

Homage

The wife of the new monarch was the first to step forward to kneel before him and other Chiefs took turns to pay homage to him.

Members of Ginuwa the 1st ruling house also did. Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor was among prominent Chiefs that paid homage to the new monarch.

President Muhummadu Buhari, governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie OmoAgege and the Oni of Ife in their separate goodwill messages congratulated the new monarch, praying for him to enjoy a peaceful reign.

President Buhari who was represented by Senator OmoAgege said he was hopeful the reign of the monarch would witness progress, peace and development in the kingdom.

Senator Omo-Agege whose mother is Itsekiri later gave his own goodwill message assuring that he will continue to support the monarch, adding that he should see him as one of his Senators in the National Assembly.

Governor Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Ovie Agas called on all Itsekiri sons and daughters to rally round the new monarch to achieve the common good for the Itsekiri nation and the state.

“All Itsekiri should work with the new Olu of Warri for the good of Itsekiri nation . The government will work with you . May your reign be peaceful “, he said.

The Oni of Ife who also spoke said Oduduwa kingdom was elated with the successful ceremony. ” Oduduwa ,we are happy and excited with this development. You are the 21st Olu of Warri kingdom in the 21st millennium. We are delighted to welcome you on board as one of us. As a First Class traditional ruler from Delta State we are very proud of you”, he said.

Continuing, he enjoined the new monarch to be father to all Itsekiri sons and daughters.

” I want to appeal to you, you are the father of Itsekiri kingdom. You have to extend a hand of fellowship to all and sundry . Make sure your leadership is a father leadership. I am very happy” he said.

The Oba of Benin who was represented by some of his Chiefs also offered blessing to the kingdom.

His Majesty Atuwatse III before he spoke sang praises to God almighty, assuring that he would take steps to promote the common good of the kingdom.

He lauded the memories of his predecessor and uncle , late Ogiame Ikenwoli, saying he was committed to growth and development of the kingdom.

He said he would pursue a strong united and developed Itsekiri nation, adding, he commended all the Chiefs and others who defended the kingdom when some kicked against his ascension. ” We salute all who stood up when there was threat. God ensured that Itsekiri stood united. We are never offended at any point in time during the process that saw me emerging “, he said.

He also spoke on the alleged stolen crown, recalling that the first crown was made of bead and the second of Silver and this one is of Gold .

He said the first crown was used by six Kings, the second by fourteen Kings and this third which he is wearing is of gold.

He said the various crowns symbolised the trend of development in the kingdom.

The monarch recalled that his grandfather, His Majesty Erejuwa II placed a cause and in his capacity as the direct grandson, he had lifted the cause.

“I hereby reverse the cause over this land, the federal government that was used to perpetuate the oppression. I release forgiveness. This land begin to yield its riches to us. Because Itsekiri is blessed our nation is blessed.”, he said

He further urged all Itsekiri sons and daughters to contribute their quota in rebuilding the nation.

” I call.on all sons and daughters of Iwere kingdom, we welcome you all. Join us to reposition this kingdom. We invite our well-wishers, admirers to join us build. Our Ijaw, Urhobo and Ilaje neighbours, let us all build. Peace and responsibility is a shared one built on righteousness and justice “, he said.

“We will redefine the essence of the throne of Olu of Warri. We should be ready to let go our old ways for development “, he said.

The monarch said he would honour women during his reign.

He announced his wife as Olori Atuwatse III and the mother as Iye Olu Atuwatse III.

List of some of the dignitaries: Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shuabu, former governor of Borno state, Alhaji Mordi Sheriff, Minister of State for Labour, Hon Festus Keyamo, SAN, His Majesty King of Opobo and Chairman Rivers Traditional Council, Interim Administrator of NDDC, Akwa, former President of CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Prof Laz Ekweme, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olu Akpata and many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria