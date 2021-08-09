By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Gallant troop’s of Operation Hadin Kai in Sunday foiled an attempt by scores of Boko Haram terrorists to invade Damboa Town with the ensuring gunfight resulting in several of the terrorists fleeing with gunshot wounds.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said, “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin KaiI in the North East have quelled a dawn attack attempted on Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday 8 August 21 by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

“The criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops.

“While attempting to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers and some mounted on motorcycles, the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops’ fire, forcing them to beat the retreat in disarray.

“The troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire.

“The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in quelling the attack.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

“Law abiding people of North East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts.

“The good people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region.”

