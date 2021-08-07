

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have foiled two kidnap attempts at different locations within Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State and rescued six citizens.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Saturday, that an incident occurred along the Badde-Ungwan Ayaba-Keffi road, where bandits attempted to abduct the occupants of a commercial vehicle approaching from Abuja.



The troops responded to a distress call and on arriving the scene, recovered five abducted passengers including a woman and her infant son, after a search-and-rescue exercise.

In another incident, the troops rescued one David Danladi along the Fanock-Kyayya-Keffi road, Jema’a LGA, after he had been abducted from his vehicle by bandits.



He was rescued with minor leg injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.



The Kaduna State Government commended the troops for their efforts in thwarting the kidnappings, and praised their promptness in responding to the incidences, leading to the rescues.