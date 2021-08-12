.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

A passenger train has crushed a mother and her daughter to death on the rail track around the Orhuwhorun community, close to its Ujevwu station in Udu local government area of Delta State.

The Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the sad incident to the Vanguard.

Vanguard gathered that the lady who traded on Moi-Moi, a local meal made from beans and the daughter, were walking on the track when they were crushed to death.

Those who volunteered comment said the train was coming from Itakpe in Kogi state when the sad incident occurred, adding that it was between 3 to 4 pm.

