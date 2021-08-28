The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a motorcyclist at Animasaun area on Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun.

The Sango-Ota Unit Command of the FRSC in Ogun said theaccident happened on Saturday at about 3.30 p.m.The Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Ganiyu Akeem, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.Akeem explained that a trailer with registration number KTU 270 XZ crushed a commercial motorcyclist to death at Animasaun area on Ota-Idiroko road.

The unit commander said that the motorcyclist was still trapped under the trailer.

According to him, the corpse of the commercial motorcyclist had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital.

READ ALSO: CP visits FRSC Kebbi Command seeks synergy

The commercial motorcyclist and two others were involved in the crash, but that the other two victims did not sustain any injury.Akeem regretted that other motorcyclists had completely blocked the road.He further said that several appeals to allow crane to access the crash scene proved abortive.Akeem, who blamed the accident on reckless driving and speeding on the part of the trailer driver, enjoined motorists to always desist from nefarious act that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives on the road.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria