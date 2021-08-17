.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

TRADERS in the popular Abakaliki Rice Milling Industry, yesterday accused the General Manager, Ebonyi Rice World, Hon. Mathew Uguru of masterminding leadership crisis rocking Rice Millers Association in the State.

They further alleged that the GM had hijacked the leadership structure of their Association, thereby injecting bad blood in the once peaceful market.

But in a quick reaction, the General Manager of Ebonyi Rice World, Hon Mathew Uguru debunked the allegations levelled against him by the Rice Millers in the State adding that he was not a member of the Rice Millers Association.

“I am not a member of the rice millers owners Association. Journalist, do you believe the thing that they told you and besides, I am not a member of rice Mill.”

This development, according to them had led to the delay in the conduct of their election, despite the State Government’s request for the removal of the former Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ogodo from office.

A key Stakeholder of the Abakaliki Rice Mill, Chief Maduka Anigor, in a statement, alleged that the Ebonyi Rice World Manager had plans of making sure that the Rice Millers election would be marred with rancour and Violence.

According to him, the rice mill owners would not allow any form of imposition during their forthcoming election even as he insisted that the Association’s constitution must take the centre stage against all odds.

Anigor who has spent over 30 years in the milling industry lamented over the high taxation situation at the Mill which he said was allegedly perpetrated by the activities of the Caretaker Chairman.

Also, a trader, Mr Sylvester Ugwumba added that: “Abakaliki Rice Mill is our major place of buying rice since I started my business for the past twenty years but all of a sudden things started increasing every day.

“Empty sack that was sold for #150 for 50kg turned to N300, and 25kg which was N100 turned N250 and so forth because of increase in taxation.”

