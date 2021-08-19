A map of Nigeria

By Sebastine Obasi

Following its recent name change from Total to TotalEnergies, the company has unveiled the new names of its Nigerian-registered Upstream Companies. TotalEnergies made the disclosure at a virtual media parley held on Thursday, August 19, 2021. It was also an opportunity to shed light on its trailblazing role in earning carbon credits in Nigeria while reiterating its long-term commitment to the country.

In a presentation delivered by the Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater District, Mr. Victor Bandele, the Company explained that Total E&P Nigeria Limited would now be known as TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited and Total Upstream Nigeria Limited has become TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited. Mr. Bandele explained that with the development, all the company’s communication and signages would now reflect the new logo and names as applicable.

“TotalEnergies mission is to produce and supply energy. TotalEnergies wants to meet the challenge of the 21st century and play an active role in the transformation that is underway in the energy industry, by remaking itself and becoming a broad energy company.

Total has become TotalEnergies, a company that is expanding in the production, transportation, trading and distribution of responsible energies to the end customer, in the belief that this integrated broad-energy strategy will constitute a value-creating competitive advantage for all of its stakeholders in the long term, and thereby ensure the company’s future health,” he stated. He gave insight into the implication of the name change and the strategic line of the company’s investment from oil through natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, biomass, wind, and solar

TotalEnergies has been involved in the oil and gas business in Nigeria for over 60 years. Active in the entire value chain of oil and gas business in Nigeria, the company remains very passionate about the environment, guided by a strategy which includes operating as a responsible business that is profitable and resilient. The DMD also shed light on TotalEnergies’ flare reduction and gas development programmes/commitments in Nigeria noting that “all our projects since 1999 are designed with zero gas flare target.

We intend to eliminate routine gas flare in all our operations by 2030. He pointed to the OFON 2 project which earned more than one million dollars for Nigeria through the sale of carbon credit from the gas flare/emission reduction it achieved.

In a question and answer session, led by the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Services, Mr. Abiodun Afolabi, who was assisted by the Executive Director, Finance and Control/CFO, Mrs. Tai Oshisanya, and the Executive Director, JV District, Mr. Obi Imemba, the company shed more light on various aspects of its operation in Nigeria emphasising its faith in the country and willingness to work with the government and other stakeholders in the industry to improve the lives of Nigerians. Mr. Afolabi used the opportunity to commend the government and people of Nigeria for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, recently assented to by the President.

The event was moderated by the TotalEnergies Country Communication Manger, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu who used the occasion to disclose that the company’s Egina had just won the Distinguished Achievement Award at the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, USA.