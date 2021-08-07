By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE IKIKE Development Project of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) made another milestone push towards first oil Saturday as its AMD2 extension module witnessed sail-away.

The sail-away was staged from Choba Yard of SUDELETTRA in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, exposing stakeholders, again, to the potentials of the IKIKE project, coming on the heels of the Egina project in further commitment of TotalEnergies to Nigeria’s growth.

According to Mike Sangster, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria, the project was launched by the NNPC – TEPNG Joint-Venture (JV) with final investment decision taken in January 2019.

Sangster, represented by Executive Director Total Energies Port Harcourt District, Obi Imemba, said among other objectives, the IKIKE aims to, “Develop the IKIKE reservoirs as tie-back to existing Amenam field with incremental production of 32000 barrels per day of oil by drilling 5 new wells including water injection.

“Capitalize on lessons learnt from previous projects (OFON2, OML 58 Upgrade) to assure development with strategy fit for context, maximum local content at sustainable cost, simplified design, economic and fast execution to first oil to create a template for future similar developments of TotalEnergies”

He projected that, “TotalEnergies transforming into a broad energy company whose production and sales mix will be evolving from predominant oil production today such that by 2030: 50% gas; 35% oil and liquid biofuels; 15% electricity, mostly renewable.

“By 2050 the mix will be 40% renewable power, 40% gas and 20% liquid products. TotalEnergies Nigeria is committed to aligning with the national aspirations for maximising existing energies and evolutions necessary in the coming years”

