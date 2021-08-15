…Asks FG to account for N1.4trn works allocation

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the planned return of toll gates on the nation’s highways as plot by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government to impose more hardship on Nigerians.

In a statement signed its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that “the move to return the toll gates to allow APC interests to further fleece already impoverished Nigerians, is offensive, vexatious, inflammatory and as such, should not be contemplated under any guise whatsoever.”

The statement added that the PDP-led government of Olusegun Obasanjo dismantled the toll gates 18 years to ease the burden on Nigerians who were being made to part with varying sums of money for plying the highways.

“The PDP therefore completely rejects the return of toll gates, as it will add more economic burden on the people, lead to hike in transport fares, increase in the prices of goods and services as well as provide safe haven for corrupt APC leaders to extort money from innocent Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Mass defection hits Benue APC as hundreds dump party for PDP in Ushongo

The statement further read, “APC’s decision to impose levies on the highway, even after it had increased the pump price of fuel to an extortionate N165 per litre, further confirms that APC is a heartless party that is out to fleece and impose hardship on the people to benefit its leaders.

“The PDP observes that with the huge financial resources at the disposal of the APC, its government does not have any justification to impose an extra road tax, particularly in the face of the reckless and unbridled looting of national revenue by its leaders.

“This is especially as the APC and its administration have not been able to account for the over N1.4tr allocated for works in addition to over N120 billion collected from Nigerians as motor vehicle license in the last six years.

“Moreover, the Buhari Presidency has not taken any step to recover the over N25 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders in various revenue generating agencies including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Niger Delta Development Commission, NNDC, among others, where culprits are merely ‘eased out’ instead of being prosecuted.

“Our party maintains that Nigerians would not have been facing such exacerbated suffering but for APC’s corruption, incompetence, lethargic approach to governance and failure to adopt strategic way to harness and develop our abundant resources to the benefit of the citizens.

“The PDP therefore cautions APC leaders not to further push Nigerians to the wall by trying to fleece them with all manners of taxes and levies, having realized they and their fizzling party will soon have no place in governance, come May, 2023.”

Vanguard News Nigeria