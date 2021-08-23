Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria target best African performance

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games, President of Nigeria Paralympic federation Ruel Ishaku has promised to deliver the best African performance at the forthcoming Games in Tokyo.

The Nigeria contingents led by captain Lucy Ejike left the country for the team camp in Kizarazu last week.

While speaking ahead of the games, Ishaku said they are prepared to win gold and create a new record in their various events.

ALSO READ: London Derby: Lukaku makes instant impact in 2-0 win over Arsenal

“I don’t have any doubt about my athletes, they are in high spirit, they’ve prepared. Now we are in Tokyo getting ready as usual.

At the last games, we had about 14 athletes but now we have 9 but by the grace of God, we are going to make it. People count on us for medals but we count on record. If we are talking about medals we are talking about gold medals,” he said.

Nigeria had her most successful outing at Rio 2016, finishing as Africa’s best team and 17th overall in the world on the medals table with eight gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Vanguard News Nigeria