Nigeria’s contingent to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games returned to a rousing reception at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport Abuja on Saturday with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare assuring of early preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

The Minister commended Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume for their impressive performance in Tokyo, assuring that President Mohammadu Buhari was very proud of the team not only for winning medals, but for comporting themselves well in a manner expected of Nigerian sports ambassadors.

“Today, we celebrate you just as millions of Nigerians who stayed glued to their television sets at odd hours of the day to watch and pray for you. Together, we say, thank you for putting smiles on our faces. That moment when the Nigerian flag was hoisted, that moment when two Nigerians stepped on the podium as the world sang the Nigeria National anthem in unison, will remain indelible in our hearts as we look forward to a more glorious outings at the fast approaching commonwealth games. We have learnt lessons in Tokyo and these lessons will put us in good stead for the commonwealth games. Our preparation starts today!” he declared”

The Minister disclosed that President Buhari was very happy with the performance of Team Nigeria at the games, reiterating that, the decision to increase their bonuses is an indication that Mr President was very impressed and will support team Nigeria and any Nigerian youth that brings glory to the country in every sphere of human endeavors.

