Tokyo 2020: Finalist threatens to sue former AFN Technical Director

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria in action at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Reuters / Dylan Martinez

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka has threatened to sue Mr. Sunday Adeleye over a false claim that he received money to take down the video clip where he was washing his kits.

Adeleye in a video that has gone viral alleged that Enekwechi received the sum of $1000 to take down a video he was seen washing his T-shirt.

Enekwechi through his coach, Gabriel Opuana, denied receiving any money to take down the video clip, insisting that the video clip where he was washing his T-shirt was just to catch fun and not to ridicule or blackmail the government.

ALSO READ: Why we have strict travel protocols in Nigeria- FG

“Except Adeleye shows clear evidence or provides proof where the $1000 was given to Enekwechi and the person from whom he received the money in Court, Enekwechi won’t rest,” Opuana said

According to Opuana, the shot putter apologized to the Sports Minister when the video became the subject of controversy. He said for Adeleye to accuse Ebuka of receiving money was the highest point of blackmail.

“Adeleye must prove in court that Chukwubueka received money, otherwise he must tender an unreserved apology for the cheap blackmail,” the coach said.

Ebuka, as he is popularly called, does not have any issues with anyone, but this won’t just pass like others.

Opuana insisted that the athlete is bigger than $1000 and would not let this blackmail go without a good fight to clear his name.

Vanguard News Nigeria