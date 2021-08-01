By Ayo Onikoyi

The goldfish apparently has no hiding place, as recognition upon recognition has not ceased trailing award-winning movie ‘The New Patriots’. The movie and its producer, Dr. Rotimi Adelola, have just clinched four nominations in different categories at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards 2021.

The movie premiered on June 11, 2021, a day to Nigeria’s Democracy Day, and has also won several international awards like the Five Continents International Film Festival, where it secured the Best ‘Action Feature Film’ award, and three nominations under three different categories at the TINFF Awards 2021.

It has been nominated under the ‘Best Drama – Nollywood’, ‘Best Film – African’ and ‘Best Movie Trailer’ categories. Under the ‘Best Drama – Nollywood’ category, it will be competing with other Nollywood movies like Emi Eri, Christmas with the King, Battle Within, Intent, and Hope Spring Eternal.

The film parades top-notch actors like Akin Lewis, Bimbo Oshin, Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, Taiwo Ibikunle, Bimpe Oyebade, Damipe Adekoya, Bimbo Sunday,- and other talented thespians. Shot in Osogbo and Ile-Ife. The New Patriots was directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo and edited by Sanjo Adegoke.

