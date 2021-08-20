By Godfrey Bivbere

The scramble for the Tin-can Island shoreline may have become more complicated with the revocation of existing licenses issued to previous beneficiaries last week and re-awarding of the space to new beneficiaries by the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The allocation to the earlier beneficiaries which was for a period of one year (renewable) was awarded in April this year.

Vanguard learnt that the awardees paid over N8 million to the NPA for the portion on land that lies between Porto Novo Creek (Tin-can Island 2ND gate area) and Apapa/Oshodi expressway and was to be used for barge operations.

Vanguard gathered that the awardees, based on the letter signed by the Tin-can Island Port Manager, Ibrahim Yunusa Anji, had invested about N377 million for dredging and removal of debris, sand filling of the surface of the land, compensation for 180 kiosks, and temporary fencing, among several other expenditures.

However, three months into the agreement, NPA in a letter sent to one of the companies awarded the space, terminated the agreement.

The NPA’s letter read in part, “You were granted a Temporary Occupation Licence (TOL) and want to inform you that management of Nigerian Ports Authority has terminated the Temporary Occupation Licence (TOL).”

As a result of the termination letter, the company wrote a letter of appeal to the Port Manager stressing that they have spent a huge amount on the project. They, therefore, urged the Port Manager to use his good office to respond to their letter of appeal.

The company stated further: “If you proceed to enforce the termination letter, our company will go bankrupt and we will suffer.

When contacted, the Tin-can Island Port Manager, Yunusa Anji, first told Vanguard that he was not aware but when reminded that the letter of termination was signed by him, he said he could have done anything without the directive of the headquarters.