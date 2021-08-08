.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Three persons reportedly lost their lives in an auto crash along the Ondo/Ore express road in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Many people were reportedly injured in the crash.

Eyewitness account said the crash occurred on Sunday at Omifon before Ajue town in the council area.

Reports said the accident involved a Toyota Jeep and a commercial vehicle.

The SUV was said to be heading to Akure, the state capital while the commercial vehicle was coming from Ondo town and heading to Ore in Odigbo council area of the state.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the crash.

Odunlami said that police detective are still at the scene of the crash clearing the wreckages