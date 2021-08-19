Thiem joins Federer, pulls out of US open due to injury

By Temisan Amoye

Tennis star Dominic Thiem has announced that a wrist injury has ruled him out of the US Open and the rest of the season.

The world No. 6 made the announcement in a statement released via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Austrian star revealed he suffered a setback in the process of recovering from the wrist injury which he suffered in June at the Mallorca Open in Spain.

ALSO READ: CAF plans to increase prize money for AFCON winner

Excerpts from Thiem’s statement read: “I hope you are all doing well, I wanted to update you on my injury and let you know that unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from the US Open and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. I am really disappointed not to be able to defend the title in New York, but I haven’t recovered from the wrist injury I suffered back in June at the Mallorca Open”

“I hit a ball during training and started to feel some pain again. I went straight to the doctors. After some tests, they said that my wrist needs more time… to recover.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria wins inaugural 4x400m mixed relay gold

“It has been a tough call to make but I know this is what I have to do. I have a long career ahead of me and it’s important now to take risks and rush back, which I hope you understand.”

“I will keep you updated on my progress. Take care and I can’t wait to be back on court.”

Thiem’s withdrawal follows that of world No. 9 Roger Federer, who revealed that a third surgery on his right knee ruled him out of the US Open, going further to cast doubts on his future in Tennis.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.