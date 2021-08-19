Thiem joins Federer, pulls out of US open due to injury

By Temisan Amoye

Tennis star Dominic Thiem has announced that a wrist injury has ruled him out of the US Open and the rest of the season.

The world No. 6 made the announcement in a statement released via Twitter on Tuesday.

The Austrian star revealed he suffered a setback in the process of recovering from the wrist injury which he suffered in June at the Mallorca Open in Spain.

Excerpts from Thiem’s statement read: “I hope you are all doing well, I wanted to update you on my injury and let you know that unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from the US Open and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. I am really disappointed not to be able to defend the title in New York, but I haven’t recovered from the wrist injury I suffered back in June at the Mallorca Open”

“I hit a ball during training and started to feel some pain again. I went straight to the doctors. After some tests, they said that my wrist needs more time… to recover.”

“It has been a tough call to make but I know this is what I have to do. I have a long career ahead of me and it’s important now to take risks and rush back, which I hope you understand.”

“I will keep you updated on my progress. Take care and I can’t wait to be back on court.”

Thiem’s withdrawal follows that of world No. 9 Roger Federer, who revealed that a third surgery on his right knee ruled him out of the US Open, going further to cast doubts on his future in Tennis.

