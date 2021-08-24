The Waterbrook Church is set to host its first-ever virtual praise concert tagged “Let Everything that has Breath (LETHB)”, on Friday, 27th of August 2021 at 8PM WAT prompt. The much-anticipated show will host leading musical artists such as – Waje, Omawumi, Chike, Yemi Alade, Korede Bello, Timi Dakolo, Chigul, Paul Chisom, and The Five; and promises to be a night of exceeding praise like never experienced before.

The Host of this concert and Resident Pastor at The Waterbrook Church,Blessed Uzochikwa, explained that the purpose of this event is to get everyone to praise God. He said: “In Psalm 150:6 when the Psalmist said – “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord”, he was not referring to only the priests and Levites, but to all of Israel and all of mankind. Irrespective of who we are, as far as we have breath in our lungs, we have been created to praise, and it’s high time we made it a way of life.

With this concert, The Waterbrook Church aims to introduce a new dimension of praise where people can experience a power-packed performance from the comfort of their homes. We are creating a platform where EVERYONE can worship God. God is not looking for perfect people, He is seeking willing vessels, who are willing to use their gifts to praise Him. As we lift up the banner of Jesus on Friday,we encourage you to join us for this unforgettable night of praise and worship. You will need your breath for this!”

The LETHB concert will be live on The Waterbrook’s YouTube and Instagram pages at @TheWaterbrook and @Mywaterbrook respectively. Mark your calendars and invite a friend or two to join in online. Jesus will be magnified!

For more information about this event, follow and stay tuned to @Mywaterbrook for updates.