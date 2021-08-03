Creating something out of nothing is a powerful feeling, and if you add the heady excitement of being young and inspired into the mix, then you have entrepreneurs who make avoidable mistakes while building up their new ventures.

Accomplished entrepreneur Jaiden Vu is the founder of Launchers Academy, a platform where aspiring sellers can learn how to master dropshipping and create successful Shopify stores. Here, Jaiden Vu shares the top three mistakes that can befall young entrepreneurs trying to build successful ventures in 2021.

Going at it alone

The most common misstep that youngsters take when they start out on a new venture is assuming they have to be a one-person powerhouse who achieves all of their business goals single-handedly. Jaiden Vu shares that many young entrepreneurs feel being young entails proving your worth to the world all on your own.

However, he warns against this and insists that delegating tasks does not show weakness; rather, it shows good leadership. It is interesting to note here that Jaiden co-founded Launchers Academy with Christy Liu and Melissa Ng. While Christy Liu has a background in design and marketing, Melissa is an eCommerce and Facebook Ads expert. The trio merged their distinct expertise to create one of the most unique eCommerce training platforms in the world.

Impatience

We all want to write our success story, and doing that overnight is even more enticing.

According to Jaiden Vu, this desire to make it big as fast as possible leads many young entrepreneurs to rush into deals and agreements that require further thought and patience.

Youngsters will often let their excitement about achieving quick results lead them to forget their long-term projections and rush into plans headfirst.

Too many Investors

Jaiden Vu explains that youthful exuberance and a great idea can draw a lot of investors to a new venture, and while this might seem like a blessing, it can also be a curse in disguise.

With more investors comes more capital, but with it also come more people that want to be involved in the decision-making and outcome of your venture. Jaiden Vu advises young entrepreneurs to consider their investors carefully and remember that they don’t have to take an investor’s money just because it is offered.

Overall, Jaiden Vu believes that youngsters have the enthusiasm and drive needed to create successful ventures. All they need is to stay alert and be aware of some of the common mistakes that have caused those who have come before them to stumble.