Ben Higgins is no stranger to being in the spotlight just as he was the Bachelor in the 20th season of the famed show. Recent articles from People and other publications have framed Ben as recently suffering a breakdown as he prepares for a wedding and navigates managing multiple businesses. But as it turns out Ben is thriving, ready to dig in, and embracing his growing life outside of The Bachelor universe as he revealed to host Ryan Alford on The Radcast podcast.

“For whatever reason I have been hesitant to dig into things, and I think I have been masking that with saying I am so busy, but it’s time to dive deep and invest into these things and to create within these things” says Ben.

Ryan and Ben covered a lot of ground on The Radcast discussing Ben’s book Alone in Plain Site and the big business that The Bachelor has become. “It’s interesting for me to see the transition, I would imaging the monetary compensation (of being a contestant) is tenfold to what it was 10 years ago”

Ryan and Ben discussed the recent headlines that portrayed Ben as having a “breakdown” and Ben was quick to clear the air. “I did not have a breakdown,” said Ben. And Ryan was quick to call out that everything transpiring seemed more like a “breakthrough” with the growth of Generous Coffee and Ben embracing his upcoming marriage to Jessica Clarke as he officially retires the moniker of bachelor.

Ultimately Ben has learned to both embrace and leverage his time on the show saying “I am very grateful for the experience. I always will be. It has changed my life for the better.” It’s clear that Ben Higgins has a bright future with or without The Bachelor.

The Radcast is one of the fastest growing marketing and business podcasts in the US. The show now averages over 500 audio downloads a day and over 15,000 downloads a month across all platforms.