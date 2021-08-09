By Uduak Edward

SUNDAY, August 1, 2021 was destined to be Akwa United’s day of glory. Having been in pristine form all season, and having set up a new Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, record of an 18 games unbeaten run, the Uyo side needed just a draw to clinch the most coveted trophy in Nigerian football.

As early as 1.00pm, the 60,000 sitting capacity Godswil Akpabio international stadium, which is the home turf of the “Promise Keepers” (as Akwa United are fondly called by supporters) was half-filled, as supporters and spectators defied the scare of corona virus out on its third viral mission, to witness the historic duel.

For many, Akwa’s triumph on Sunday was as certain as the sunrise at dawn. However, something remarkable happened that Sunday. At about 2.00 pm, few hours to kickoff, various online channels reported that popular philanthropist and sports enthusiast – Mr. Akanimo Udofia – had promised to match every goal scored by Akwa United in the title-deciding match with a million naira donation each to the team!

The announcement was greeted with resounding accolades by sport lovers across the country. Pundits and analysts predicted that the gesture will spur Akwa players to a resounding victory. A sportscaster with a popular radio station in Uyo, predicted that some players might even attempt a hat-trick because of what he termed the “Akan Udofia factor”.

Sure, Udofia’s motivation contributed to the magic, the fun and entertainment that many witnessed at that outing. Motivation is said to be the process that initiates, guides and maintains goal-oriented behaviours. It is what causes one to act: “whether it is getting a glass of water to reduce thirst or reading a book to gain knowledge. Motivation involves the biological, emotional, social, and cognitive forces that activate behaviour”. In other words, you may have been planning to do a particular thing but felt reluctant or hesitant. But when motivated, you waste no time, reserve no energy and never look back.

True to expectation, from the blast of the whistle, Akwa United ran riots on their “august visitors”. Charles Atshimene, the team’s top striker led the charge with a 23rd-minute opener, and in the third minute of the first half’s extra time, pressure mounted by the Uyo side made their visitors to concede an own-goal. On resumption of the second half, star player Mfon Udoh registered his name in the goal log for the historic match, while Charles Atshimene added two more goals to fulfil the hat-trick prophecy.

Speaking with some reporters on Monday, August 2, during Akwa United’s victory parade in Uyo, a member of the Club’s coaching crew who didn’t want his name in print said as soon as news of the Udofia’s promise filtered into the dressing room, players were in high spirits and it contributed to the morale boost witnessed on and off the pitch that Sunday.

While commending the teamwork of both the players and coaching staff of Akwa United, it is perhaps worthy of note that the spectacular outing of the 2020/21 NPFL champions on their last home game was inspired by the philanthropic gesture of Udofia. A pundit on social media, with the handle @london_Akan wrote: “There’s something called motivation… Akwa united scored five goals in a match for the first time because of the motivation from Akan Udofia”.

While many were yet celebrating Udofia’s motivational gesture, some also noted that the Nsit Ibom born businessman wasn’t new to encouraging sportsmen. Recall that Mr. Akan Udofia had promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria a whopping $20,000 for every goal scored in the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying game that was played at Yaounde against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun. He sure redeemed that pledge in no time.

Yes, Akwa United’s victory was a function of hard work and tenacity, but it is also clear what the right motivation can do to ginger the spirit to action and triumph.

Udofia, a renowned philanthropist, is the CEO of Desicon Group, a high flier in the oil and gas, construction, electrical utility, across Nigeria, Canada, Chad and Ghana. He his penchant for quietly spurring youths to the height of their achievements is legendary. Since 2008, Udofia has steadily trained and employed over 3000 youths in his 4,700 capacity company. He believes in giving opportunities and pushes the young to realise their potentials.

In 2008, he foresaw today’s emerging Ibom Deep Seaport and sponsored the training of 160 youths in preparation for competitive skills in the maritime industry as well as oil and gas, etc. Hundreds of thousands of other youths have attained enviable educational eights, courtesy of the calm business mogul.

Last year, when the deplorable living conditions of some youths in Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU, came to his attention, he volunteered and constructed a 105-room hostel for them.

For him, the will to do good is inherent for he sees himself as blessed among others. He has the simple philosophy that it could have been any other person; all it takes is to grab an opportunity and make the best of it.

Edward, a sports analyst, wrote from Uyo.