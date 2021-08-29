The leading Lithuanian consulting and product engineering company, TeleSoftas, is set to expand its operations into Nigeria as it launches a physical outpost in Abuja. As part of its mission to champion product-led growth worldwide, the European company is on a quest to discover Nigeria’s most promising tech talents and leverage their creative minds to build innovative products.

For over 18 years, TeleSoftas has been helping businesses build full products from start to finish, including but not limited to UX / UI Design, Front-end Development, Back-end

Development, Enterprise Mobile, and Web Application Development. Founded in 2004, TeleSoftas team consists of over 240 top-level experts, engineers, and designers, based in the three biggest cities in Lithuania, and has representatives in Switzerland, Amsterdam, and San Francisco. Founded on principles of networking, sharing, and open collaboration, the company works to create distinguished software solutions for clients around the world.

The decision to set up operations in Nigeria was driven by the success of the Digital Explorers Program (an EU-funded program executed by Ventures Platform, Nigeria and AfriKo, Lithuania, aimed at matching Nigerian Tech Talent to Lithuanian companies for a 1-year traineeship). The Digital Explorers Program resulted in TeleSoftas hiring 5 engineers. Having worked with Nigerian talents, TeleSoftas has come to realize that tech talent is the new oil in Nigeria and, as such, should be amplified.

The launch of TeleSoftas in Nigeria will open tech talents to more global work opportunities, inspire more foreign companies to expand to Nigeria, and promote cross-border trade, paving the way for sustainable development. According to Algirdas Stonys, the CEO of TeleSoftas “TeleSoftas expansions to Nigeria is proof of how much value Nigerian youth have to offer to the world and we are very excited to help prove that”.

The TeleSoftas Nigerian expansion is managed by a business development company, The

Orbra Company, led by Ololade Otayemi. According to Ololade Otayemi “The move of

TeleSoftas to Nigeria is a step forward in bridging the gap between Nigeria, Lithuania, and Other countries within the EU”.

The TeleSoftas outpost in Nigeria will be led by Mimshach Obioha, the former Executive Director of Ventures Platform Foundation.

The official launch is scheduled to take place in September at a Hybrid event and will play host to stakeholders in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. This event is themed “Tech Talent, Nigeria’s new oil” and is aimed at highlighting the promise and potential of the talent within the Nigerian ecosystem and how it can further be leveraged for sustainable development.

TeleSoftas is now receiving applications for Senior Developers to work from its Nigerian office at Ventures Park, Abuja.