Teenage years are stated as the most turbulent stage of one’s life. A teen goes through a storm of emotions and adolescent changes. But at the same time, it is the age when talented individuals pave their path to greatness and become distinct from the crowd.

Juris Bruver, a young lad from Latvia has done just that at an age of just 17. Bruver in his teenage has left his imprint on the global branding and marketing industry by his talent and skills that have played a pivotal role in the growth of numerous startups.

Bruver was just an average teen, who on one fine day decided to start streaming over the internet from a corner of his room. But, his quirky style and attractive personality fetched a flood of followers for him in no time. He started small but worked upon his talent to become one of the leading marketing influencers of the industry at such a young age.

Juris Bruver journey was never a cakewalk and it had its challenges that he had to face and overcome those challenges and turn them into opportunities to grow further in his career. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, every country one by one were imposing lockdowns. It drowned many major major businesses and organizations.

But, Bruver took this challenge as an opportunity and worked on his socials to reach the masses with his captivating content. The result of these efforts was that Bruver was able to gain a whopping 2000% more followers on his Instagram in that time period. These type of feats accomplished by Juris proves the potential of this young teen and that’s the key factor why Juris Bruver is always busy with his clients from all over the world.

According to Juris Bruver, “A good social media marketer will just focus on the number of followers and how active they are, but if you want to be great at it, you must take of the numbers but also u derstand the demands of the audience.” Bruver further added, “Moreover, the key to my success is the success of my clients.” He then stated, “Thus, to be a great social media marketing influencer one must take the audience and the requirement of their client into consideration before making any move.”

Thus, one must take very good care of their network because it decides the value of the expert. Bruver’s talent along with his expertise has made him a shining gem of the industry and he aspires to be the best in his industry no matter what the challenges they face.