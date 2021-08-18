.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has called on media trainers to constantly train and retrain themselves to bridge the gap between the classroom and the newsroom.

Adefaye gave the charge while speaking as one of the panellists at the maiden edition of World Journalism Education Council, WJEC, on the theme: “Bridging the gap between the classroom and newsroom”.

Speaking on “What is the gap?” he reiterated that beyond teaching students of Mass Communication general knowledge, there was a need to guide them on the part of specialisation.

His words: “What is the gap? There is too much emphasis on generalisation instead of specialisation.

“To the trainers in mass communication, our teachers need to train and retrain themselves. The teachers must be able to practice what they teach.

“What is the training capacity you have as an institution? How many can you train on fact-checking for instance? So, if we don’t train them well, our graduates will go on errands for boli.

“What is in the gap? Why do we teach people a broad base of knowledge? We need to teach them specialisation.

“And to the trainer, training and retraining for relevance are key,” Adefaye, who is the GM/Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Media Ltd., added.

Vanguard News Nigeria