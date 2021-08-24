By Elizabeth Osayande

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), a non-profit organization that started its operation in 2017 with 44 Fellows, recently trained and inducted 269 Fellows/Teacher-Leaders as the 5th cohort of its Fellowship programmme at the 2021 Pre-Service Summer Training Institute.

The Teach For Nigeria Fellowship is a leadership development programmme that equips Fellows with transferable leadership skills to effect change in their classrooms and beyond.

Every year, Teach For Nigeria recruits Nigeria’s most promising graduates, engages them through an intensive Pre-Service Training Institute, and then places them in under-served schools where they make a remarkable impact and contribute immensely to changing the trajectory of their learners.

The Pre-Service Training Institute is a crucial phase of the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship programmme as it marks the beginning of a two-year transformative journey where selected participants are taken through a rigorous teacher training and leadership development programmme.

This year, the Teach for Nigeria Fellows went through a five-week hybrid training which was followed by a two-week residential training and another two-week online training.

At the closing ceremony of the in-person training institute, the CEO, Folawe Omikunle, reminded Fellows that the fact that the circumstances of children’s birth predict their educational and life outcomes remains a big problem requiring systemic change, leadership at every level of the education system and policies built around the whole ecosystem of children.

Mrs Alero Ayida-Otobo, co-founder and board member of Teach for Nigeria, congratulated the Fellows for partnering with TFN to fix Nigeria’s education system.

She compared their two-year fellowship journey with the analogy of a butterfly; and as Fellows, they are expected to positively transform the children in their communities to become transformed themselves.

Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Teach for Nigeria ambassador who delivered the keynote address talked about choices.

He encouraged the Fellows to always choose to celebrate the process rather than the result. He advised them to choose to invest in themselves and to be intentional about being a part of the success stories of all the children they would be working with over the next two years of their fellowship.

Fellows were inducted formally into the Fellowship through a commitment pledge/oath led by Folawe Omikunle, the CEO of Teach For Nigeria.

The relationship that TFN has built with the Ogun State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was reiterated by the Director of Education, Quality Assurance Department, Mrs Anifowose who welcomed Fellows to Ogun State, urged them to leverage on the existing relationship between the current teachers and Fellows, the alumni and SUBEB.

In her Closing remark, Flora Gabtony, the Head of Training & leadership Development appreciated the CEO, Board Members, Training and Leadership Development team, TFN staff, Facilitators, TFN Partners and Ambassadors, SUBEB Officials, Academic staff of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) present, Donors and all who contributed to the success of the 2021 Pre-service Institute.