By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and other stakeholders have advocated for greater role for women in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

While acknowledging the rising profile of women over the years in the industry, they stated that more opportunities for women in the sector would make the industry more resilient.

Speaking at the DPR Women in PENGASSAN award in Abuja at the weekend, the Mrs. Tallen noted that with women playing greater role in the industry, the sector would witness more growth.

“It is my hope that one day we will see a woman heading the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR. We have the capacity. All we need is the opportunity to perform”, she added.

Earlier, Sen. Nnamani who chaired the event, stressed that over the years, women have demonstrated the capacity to lead especially in the corporate world.

Represented by former Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr. Sam Amadi, Sen. Nnamadi pointed out that women in leadership have demonstrated a lot of resilience in tackling challenging issues.

“Women leaders are more transformative. Gallup International did a study of 100 companies in the world in 2015 and the study shows that where women are CEOs, there is more stability in the corporation and that stability results in more corporate profits and much growth in revenue.

“So, companies that are led by women were actually doing better than companies led by men, these are facts”, he added.

Also speaking, the President of DPR Women in PENGASSAN, Mrs. Obioma Uzoigwe explained that the award was to honour women who have distinguished themselves in the industry and men that have supported women in the sector.

Uzoigwe said the award was also to honour those who have through the activities of the group supported the less privileged in the society.

“As a group we have carried out several activities aimed at alleviating poverty through capacity building and empowerment programme. So this event is to honour those that have contributed to this and the growth of women in the industry”, she stated.

On his part, the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo noted that while women have made good strides in the industry, more needed to be done to create more opportunities for them.

He noted that “clearly in the oil and gas industry, women have contributed a lot to the growth of the industry. If you check today there are women CEOs and there are women occupying prime positions in the industry”.

Those honoured include Engr. Auwalu Sarki, Director, DPR, Simon Achuba, former Deputy Governor, Kogi State, Mrs Chioma Nioku, Abua Owan, DPR Branch Chairman, PENGASSAN, Mrs Uju Ifejika.

Others are Hajiya Tijani, State Minister of FCT, Wilkie Roselyn Tinuke, DPR Zonal Operations Controller, Abuja, Lilian Nkiru Ifondu, DPR Head Finance and Account, Bassey Dorothy, former Head of Public Affairs Unit, DPR, Ijeoma Onyeri, First Female Head, Downstream, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil & Gas Limited, Dr. Ihezuo Nkeiru, former commissioner of education, Gombe State, Nkechi Obi, Managing Director Techno Oil & Gas Limited.

Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN, U.M Okoro, former PENGASSAN, President Worldwide, Bello Garuba, former DPR Branch Chairman, Ikegwuonu Patricia, former DPR Branch Chairperson wip, Ruth Akali, former Kaduna Zonal Whip, were also honoured.