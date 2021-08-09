By Emma Nnadozie

The Chairman of Enugu state Taekwondo Association, CSP Ebere Amaraizu has hailed coaches and the board members on their efforts towards ensuring that the upcoming South/East Taekwondo National Poomse competition slated for August 21 at the indoor sports hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu is successful.

He urged them to ensure that the Enugu state team ends the competition by winning a good number of medals.

Amaraizu who is also the National coordinator police campaign against cultism and other vices (Pocacov ) told the press when he visited the training arena of the Pocacov Taekwondo classes for kiddies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

According to him, the upcoming event will create an ample opportunity and platform for self-discovery and strategic leadership direction which is also in line with the establishment of Pocacov.

He said, “It is also important that our children and young persons including our adults be reminded about value system through our Pocacov Taekwondo Reorientation program for the greater society, integrity modesty, survival skills for a good life, coping skills, indomitable spirit —never to give up and lots more.”

