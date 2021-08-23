By Peter Okutu

Not minding the suspension of the sit-at-home order by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ebonyi State still witnessed partial compliance in different places, especially within the capital city.

Major roads and streets witnessed low turnout of residents as business activities were nearly crippled following the development.

Filling-in stations didn’t open throughout the period of the sit-at-home order.

Commercial vehicles, Keke operators, and okada riders rendered skeletal services as most persons were seen trekking along the streets of Abakaliki.

Banking operations did take place along Ogoja, Afikpo, and Waterworks roads as customers were seen using ATM machines to withdraw cash for their daily usage.

Activities within Abakaliki metropolis were nearly grounded even till 5:30pm as some shops seen trying to open for business transactions.

When Vanguard visited some streets within Abakaliki, the environment looked as if the people of the area were observing a public holiday.

