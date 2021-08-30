By Chinonso Alozie

Despite the suspended Sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Residents, traders, motorists, in Owerri, on Monday, were enveloped in fears as they moved around for their businesses.

Vanguard observed that within the State Capital, Owerri, major roads of Wethedral, Port Harcourt, Aba and Onitsha roads were scanty with some motorists driving along the roads.

But in the streets of Douglas, Mbari, Tetlow, Royce, Mbaise roads among others traders were seen opened their shops as well as streets traders doing their businesses. Major markets of Relief and Eke ukwu Owerri, were seen with buying and selling activities.

A good number of the Banks out of fear could not open for business except some of them on Douglas, Wethedral and Bank road offered skeletal services.

But areas of Orlu, Ezinihittee, Aboh and Ahiazu Local Government Areas, saw residents stayed at home even until about 12:30 pm, due to fear of attacks.

The situation was not different on the transporters, they closed their businesses as no passengers were seen travelling outside the state, it was seen that some of the passengers who managed to come to the park booked to start their journey from tomorrow.

