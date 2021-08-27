.

…Kasarachi’s destination still unknown

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Some suspected Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, members have allegedly fled to an unknown destination following a manhunt on them by the Police in Bayelsa State.

Reports suggest that, one of them, Miss Mercy Kasarachi Nwachukwu, from Amaumara, Ezineihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, has not been seen.

Close friends to Miss Nwachukwu, who spoke to newsmen yesterday, from Okutukutu area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State said the incident happened on the 4th of June, this year when the police reportedly arrested over ten persons suspected to be IPOB members from the area and others fled and since then Kasarachi reportedly disappeared.

According to them, “Miss Mercy Kasarachi Nwachukwu, Kelechi Obi, Ukachukwu Amadi, Jeff Onyekachi, Mr Ohurogu Temple Japhet, have been very close associates of Mr Emmanuel Samuel, adding that Emmanuel Samuel, has been on the run for over the years. Also, others have disappeared from the neighbourhood.

“Also some others who were suspected members of IPOB in the area have since the police order was made public disappeared from the neighbourhood, probably for fear of police arrest. They may have gone into hiding given the fate of other IPOB members who have had it rough in the past with the security agencies,” They said.

It should be recalled the then Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, under the operation Puff Adder, had reportedly on 4th June 2021 arrested over ten suspected IPOB members and others fled from the Okutukutu area of Bayelsa. This was after he issued a warning to members of the public to desist from identifying with the proscribed IPOB group in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria