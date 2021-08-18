By Shina Abubakar

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama, on Wednesday, described the surrendering drove of some member of Boko-Haram terrorists and ISWAP fighters as accumulated efforts by the Nigerian Army to return peace to affected areas in the country.

Oba Makama, in a statement, said the soldiers not only put their lives at risk but also fought bravely and tireless for many years which the results are gradually coming out.

The monarch recalled that after the death of Boko Haram’s famous leader, Abubakar Shekau and other ISWAP leaders, the terrorists fighters began to surrender themselves to Nigerian government which have created apprehension among the people of Borno State.

The traditional ruler, however, urged Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to quickly create deradecalisation and integration department to accommodate repentant Boko-Haram and ISWAP fighters for adequate rehabilitation before they are returned into the larger society.

He said: “I am suggesting that the former sites used for Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, should be used for the deradicalization and integration centres to accommodate the repentant Boko-Haram and ISWAP fighters.

“We can understand that the people are afraid of accommodating repentant terrorists who have killed lots of innocent souls and destroyed properties in the past.”

He further noted that Nigerian Army and other relevant security agencies should be allowed to oversea the deradicalisation process of the repentant terrorists fighters.

He urged the Sheu of Borno and other traditional leaders to support the state government and the Nigerian Army in the de-radicalization and integration process.

While commending the Army leadership for the success recorded so far, I’m urging the political leadership to quickly do the needful rather than thinking the Army will be pushed to commit war crimes by taken out Surrendering terrorist.