Celebrities, business tycoons and well-to-do citizens of the world have come to embrace philanthropy as a way of giving back to the society and Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo, CEO of Superblachomes, a real estate firm is no exception.

In a recent interview, the beautiful entrepreneur said though she believes so much in charity and she has actually committed to it, she does not go about trumpeting it to the world.

In the words of the CEO of Suoerblachomes,“Everyone will tell you that I am big on giving, but I am not one that will come online and start doing drama, doing this and doing that. People buzz me, “my mother is sick and she is at the hospital, she needs to go through this operation’ and I send them money. I just like doing my things quietly. I help many people grow up their businesses.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am big on giving because I know where I am coming from. I was in a situation where I had no one to help me. I don’t believe in buying big cars trying to oppress people, I don’t have that time. I wished every rich person in Nigeria can say ‘let me help this person and that person’ but most people like to oppress people.

“But they don’t understand that if we all help people, Nigeria will be a better place. There are people who don’t need much, with N300, 000 or N400, 000 they can start up their own business and with that they can feed their families.

“I don’t need to blow my trumpet. I am doing this and I am doing that but if I show you my Instagram page you will be shocked. I help people with their businesses, I am big on that”, the Superblachomes boss added.

The Superblachomes CEO also shared her experience on how she learnt on the curve before venturing into real estate big time.

“I went online, they have stuffs ike the basics of real estate and there was this lady who I was following and so she gives me hints on what I was getting into. Real estate is a lot, it is not just buying buildings. I do invest for clients. I have developers who call me, ‘Barbara, we need N500 million. I have clients who might have that money and I call them, do you have this money on ground? Okay give it to me, in the next ten months you will have like 20 to 25 per cent return on the investment and that is it!

“The next thing is just for them to bring in their lawyers and the fund is transferred but then, they have their collateral maybe land or something that the developer gives to them and they hold on to that. In the end, it is the developer’s business, whether or not you sold the property or whatever you invested the money on, it is none of our business. You are giving my client his money and the money that is meant to come back with the investment.”added the leading woman of Superblachomes.

On what is happening in the real estate subsector today, Barbara Nwaokolo said, “Nothing much! Right now, we have like a million and one chances everywhere, even in my DM, they are like I want to work with you and I tell them that I can only teach them. I don’t want anyone to work for me, I want to work for myself, I am not ready to start sitting at home because I know myself and the moment I have people handling these stuffs, I might relax and I don’t want it.

“The only challenging thing again is developers. Like I tell most agents, it is like it is good we all sit together and have a forum where we can actually discuss things because there is a lot going on that we cannot talk about.” she said.

The Superblachomes CEO continued: “There are developers you sell properties for and when it is time for them to pay you, stories are coming up which is not meant to be. Some buyers are dramatic and when it is time to pay you, they say ‘o I didn’t know I was going to pay you and I am like what do you mean? Do you think I am just doing charity work here? You contacted me and I was sourcing for properties for you and I got things done and you bought and you think it is not right for you to pay me.

“These are some of the little drama we face. Some developers try to be smart and we still have clients who try to be smart. Once they have the contact of the developer, they might claim that moment that they are not interested in the property and at your back, they go and seal it. But when you do that drama, I know how to get my money from you, I don’t have that time.

“I feel developers should learn to do better because it is not easy convincing a client to purchase a propery, so when that is done or whatever it is, for the fact that I brought the client, don’t give me an excuse. Call me because I ought to be in the know”, said the founder of Superblachomes.

The Superblachomes executive further highlighted some of the challenges in the business this way: “You see, an agent brings a client in, when the client comes in and you have seen him, the agent who brought the client and later maybe after two weeks, the client comes back to purchase the property, you are not calling the agent to inform him, it doesn’t make sense.

” It is business and you won’t be happy if anyone treats you that way. What stops you from saying where is the agent who brought you, can I talk to the person?, Even if you don’t have the person’s contact, that is being a straight forward person because you know that person is interested in that property”, said the Superblachomes managing director