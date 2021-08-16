SUPER LIG: Ahmed Musa scores in Fatih Karagumruk debut

Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa made his dream start to life in Turkish Super Lig as he netted on his debut for Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was the hero as he netted the winner in Stoppage time to hand his club all the three points against Gaziantep. Ahmed Musa who joined the Club last month from Kano Pillars was handed a starting role by coach Francesco Farioli and he did justify the decision.

Fatih Karagumruk went in front in the 10th minute after Gaziantep defender Pappy Djobolodji diverted a cross into his own net.

The lead lasted only for seven minutes as Angelo Sagal restored parity for the visitors from the penalty spot. Karagumruk restored their lead when Erhun Oztumer set up Andrea Pesic to make it 2-1 in the 19th minute. Gaziantep were reduced to ten by the referee on the stroke of half. Angelo Sagal received two yellow card and was sent off.

Karagumruk made most of their numerical advantage in the second half by netting the third.

Ahmed Musa produced a moment of magic, he dribbled past three defenders, before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. The former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City winger was later replaced by Muhammed Egemen Pehlivan.

Pappy Djobolodji reduced the deficit for his side in the 92nd minute, but Karagumruk held on for maximum points.

