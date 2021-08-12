Super Eagles drop seven places in latest FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped seven places from 27th to 37th with 1480 points in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola world rankings released on Thursday.

The Nigeria senior men football team also dropped to fifth spot in the African continent, falling behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco.

Number one African team Senegal ranks 21st globally, while the North African trio of Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco rank 28th, 30th, and 32nd respectively.

The Red Devils of Belgium maintain the top spot in the world, followed by Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold winners Brazil, France, England, and Euro 2020 winners Italy follow behind.

Copa America winners, Argentina rank in sixth place while the seventh-place is occupied by Spain. Portugal, Mexico, and the USA are eighth, ninth, and tenth respectively.

The next rankings will be released on the 16th of September, 2021 according to FIFA’s website.

Vanguard News Nigeria