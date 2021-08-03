Real estate mogul and Managing Director of Sujimoto Construction Limited, Sijibomi Ogundele who was recently awarded Vanguard Young Entrepreneur of the year 2020 by the Vanguard Newspapers said he drew inspiration from other notable businessmen like MKO, Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, confronting all challenges with determination, and responding to every ‘What if’ with WHY NOT!

Ogundele in a recorded statement thanked Vanguard for the award promising to best his previous achievements. He recounted how he started out and how he got turned down on numerous occasions by those who didn’t believe in his vision.

He further dedicated the award to all the achievers and dreamers; the Josephs, those who do not only dream but persevere to become Prime Ministers of their generation.

Ogundele, at 40, is building the magnificent Lucrezia which is a 14 storey tallest resident building in Banana Island. Also, the Leonardo – the tallest and most sophisticated building in sub-Sahara Africa; Queen Amina, and a 30-storey building that will eradicate every sense of mediocrity in the Abuja Real Estate market.

Watch and Listen to the full speech HERE