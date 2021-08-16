By Joseph Erunke

THE National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has appealed to Nigerians to bear with it following its ongoing industrial action resulting from disagreement with the government.

The body of resident doctors in the country insisted that citizens must bear with its strike given that a hungry doctor is a dangerous one.

A statement by the group, Monday, following appearance in National Industrial Court, earlier in the day, at the instance of the federal government, accused the government of reneging on agreement it clearly entered with it.

In the statement signed by NARD’s President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the group said:”We are not unaware of the sufferings you all are going through due to government insincerity of purpose.”

“It is 120 days today since we headed your call to call off our industrial action following government memorandum of action. It is 511 months since we signed the memorandum of terms of settlement (MOTOS) yet Government has reneged.

“As you are aware, today the Government sued us to the National Industrial Court for adjudication.

As a law-abiding association, we were in court as summoned, but the ministry of Labour was absent, and only the Ministry of Health was present representing the federal government.

“The case was adjourned to 15th September 2021. We once again appeal to Nigerians to bear with us because a hungry Doctor is a dangerous doctor.

“We are hopeful the Government shall do the needful as it pertains the welfare of our members thus curbing the ugly incidence of brain drain. “Together we can. God bless the beautiful people of Nigeria.”

Vanguard News NIGERIA