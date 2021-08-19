By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The National President of Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu has advised the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to stop standing truth on its head and accept that Nigeria is already a failed state.

D. Pogu who spoke to Vanguard, Thursday, in Makurdi noted that a situation where Governors are calling on the people to acquire weapons to defend themselves amid killings across the country was a clear indication of a failed state.

He said, “What is the Minister’s definition of a failed state? We should start from there. It is when law and order has collapsed and people are doing what they feel like without being checked or arrested. In fact it is even the innocent that are being arrested.

“So how else do you define a failed state because the primary objective of government is the security and welfare of the people. But on a daily basis lives are being lost. So what parameter has he used to define a failed state other than this parameter I gave.

“He should go back to the drawing board, forget about sentiments, forget about politics and just say the thing as it is. This government in terms of security has failed.

“The truth about what happened in Jos which is occupying the news space is not out. They told us lies that it was people from Ondo, but there was nothing like that. It’s all Fulani from Bauchi.

“Secondly, they were taking a route which was not the normal route if they were going to Abuja or whatever. They were going to the same place the burial was taking place. The people who encountered them and interviewed them were not the people on the burial train.

“It was the NSCDC people who saw the collection of Fulani inside five busses and an ambulance. It was that ambulance that triggered the whole thing because when the boys insisted that they wanted to search the vehicles, one of the drivers tried to run away and they found somethings in the abundance and that was what triggered the killings.

“But they don’t want to say that, they want to cover it up and just vilify the youth. But when people were being killed, farms and houses destroyed in these communities for weeks no security operative came to their aid. It was when they were burying some of their dead that they had the encounter and the killing happened.

“So there is a lot of hypocrisy, what else can we say about a country which is in this kind of situation other than to say that it is a failed state.

“We are gradually moving to Afghanistan level or to Somalia level because we are very sad seeing things happening, boundaries being drawn, each group will take its position and we have warlords all over the place.

“The Minister should better be careful and face reality rather than pretending and covering up for a failure which is monumental and which cannot be covered because the eyes of Nigerians are wide open and they are watching.

“Moreover Government has been unable to settle people who have been forced out of their ancestral homes by armed men and are residing in IDPs camps. At the moment Nigerians including Governors have now come to say that we should resort to self-help. That is a clear indication that the state has failed.”

“If a Governor like Bello Masari could come out to tell his people to acquire arms and defend themselves that means that the government or state has failed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria