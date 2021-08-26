…Security situation in S’East worrisome —GOC 82 Div

…Open Grazing, source of insecurity in Nigeria —Ohanaeze youths

…No trouble-makers in South, stop the ridicule, PANDEF tells Army

…Attack on NDA: Nnamdi Kanu’s safety worrisome

By Anayo Okoli, Peter Okutu, Chinedu Adonu, Davies Iheamnachor & Ikechukwu Odu

WORRIED by the militarisation of the South East and south-south regions and the attendant intimidation by soldiers, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have called on the Nigerian Army to be humane and compassionate in their relationship with commuters and people of the South East of Nigeria.

However, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, insisted that the security situation in the southeast Nigeria is worrisome; which he said has placed the burden of effective synergy on the security agencies in the zone to achieve adequate security of lives and properties of residents.

In a related development, Ohanaeze Youth Wing attributed the insecurity to the activities of herders including open grazing which it described as the source of the current security challenges ravaging the country. The group said “migrants from other countries smuggle arms through grazing routes without being checked”

This is even as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, alleged that the attack on the heavily guarded Nigeria Defense Academy, NDA, Kaduna by the people it described as “rag-tag Fulani bandits” with ease and without resistance, was a deliberate ploy by the present government in Nigeria to hand Nigeria over to Jihadists, adding that the attack at the NDA Kaduna was an indication that they may be planning to attack the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where its leader Nnamdi Kanu is currently detained, intending to kill him and tell a fabricated story about his death.

Ohanaeze urges army to be humane

Obiozor who made the call Tuesday when the GOC of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General T.A Lagbaja paid him a courtesy visit at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu, commended the GOC for the visit to exchange ideas.

The President General also appreciated the idea of having constant consultations with the GOC on the security situation in the southeast zone and emphasized the need to create an environment to reduce tension and feeling of insecurity in the zone.

A statement by Ohanaeze spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia said that Obiozor used the opportunity to relay to the GOC, various complaints by commuters plying the roads in South East, over what they encounter on the various Army checkpoints in the region and urged the GOC to look into the complaints.

In his remarks, Gen. Lagbaja promised to look into the complaints, including the issue of demanding that commuters come out of their vehicles and raise their hands while crossing the checkpoints.

They resolved to be having constant consultations to ensure a cordial relationship between soldiers and the people.

No trouble-makers in South, PANDEF tells Army

Speaking yesterday, Ken Robinson, National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said several things have gone wrong in Nigeria but they continued to blame the south.

“It is part of the funny arrangements that we have continued to experienced in Nigeria.

“It is ridiculous and absurd that a group of men went to a military formation, Nigerian Defense Academy and killed and kidnapped officers, yet no forest, no community has been invaded.

“There has not been any mass killing in that area of Kaduna State where this incident happened, which is a complete embracement and a disgrace to the Nigeian intelligence and military.

“Again very paradoxically, and very ridiculously they are warning trouble makers in the South-South and South- East. This country is a joke.

“Let them be serious for once and stop all these jokes. They should be serious and save the country this shame.l and disgrace. They are ridiculing Nigeria.

“It is nighttime they stopped all these jokes and face reality and go for the real trouble makers in this country.

“The trouble makers are not in Southern Nigeria they are not the Yorubas, or Igbos or Niger Delta people who are clearly saying enough of this injustice, enough of the bias and discrimination.

“Nigerian belongs to all of us and we have contributed so much to what the country is today. The happiness in this country is the resource that comes from Niger Delta. Enough of the ridicule.:

Security situation in S’East worrisome —GOC 82 Div

Lagbaja made the remarks when the new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, Abubakar Lawal, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Enugu, in continuation of his familiarisation tour of security agencies in the state.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by the spokesperson of the police command, Daniel Ndukwe, the new Commissioner of Police pledged for strengthening of the existing collaboration between the command and the army Division in the state.

The statement also disclosed that the Commissioner visited the Commander, 553 Base Services Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Enugu, Air Commodore Isaiah Taiwo, to seek his collaboration in the reinforcement of security in the state.

Part of the statement read: “In continuation of his familiarization tour of duty to the security agencies, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has visited the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja and the Commander, 553 Base Services Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Enugu, Air Commodore Isaiah Taiwo.

“The Commissioner, who was received by the GOC alongside his Principal Staff Officers at the 82 Division Headquarters, sued for the strengthening of existing collaboration and cooperation between the Command and the Division, given consolidating successes recorded in maintaining public security and safety in the state.

“In his remarks, the GOC welcomed the CP and assured him of continued collaboration and support of the Division, noting that “the existing security challenges in the Southeast Zone are such that have placed on the Police, Military and other agencies, the burden of effective synergy and cooperation. He also commended the command for ensuring that the state remains one of the most peaceful in the Division’s areas of responsibility.

“Similarly, while thanking the Commander of 533 Base Services Group of the Nigerian Air Force for the warm reception accorded him and Team, the CP further called for the sustaining and strengthening of existing synergy between the Command and the group.

“The Commander, who welcomed the CP to his Office, assured him of the maximum extension of his hand of fellowship to further strengthen the existing working relationship, collaboration, and cooperation with the Command.”

Blame insecurity on open grazing —Ohanaeze youths

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, Damian Okafor, National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, who stated that Igbo youths were standing by the unanimous decision of the 17 southern governors made known to the general public through a communique on May 11, 2021 added that “anybody that is subscribing to open grazing in Igbo land is the core enemy of Igbo land and shall be treated as such.”

He said: “It is no longer news that many of us are living in pretence over a serious national issue that has kept Nigeria in a state of emergency. Nobody is free in this country again. And any country that is at war with its citizens is on a highway to destruction.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army denies enlisting former terrorists into the Force

“Open grazing is an old practice of roaming ruminant animals in open fields, plains, and bushes in search of pasture or foliage. The system in the last few years has triggered conflicts between host communities and migrant herders, leading to several deaths in many states across the country.

“The southern governors have postulated that the incursion of armed herders, criminals, and bandits into the southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are unable to live their normal lives.

“They, therefore, resolved “that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria; noting that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the south. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the south (including cattle movement to the south by foot).”

“If Nigeria has adopted a Presidential system of government from America, why can’t it adopt ranching from the same America to enable us to live in peace? Do you know that open grazing is the source of insecurity that is ravaging the country as migrants from other countries smuggle arms through grazing routes without being checked? Does the federal government enjoy the massacre of her citizens? Do you know that open grazing has divided Nigeria more than the 1967 civil war?

“The Igbo youths stand by the unanimous decision of the 17 southern governors made known to the general public through a communique on May 11, 2021, resolving to ban open grazing of cattle in their states. We don’t want to lose more innocent lives in Igbo land. Enough of this carnage.

“Whoever (be it Senators, Rep Members, Assembly Speakers and others at large) that is subscribing to opening grazing in Igbo land should know that our 17 southern governors are not stupid to have defended their people through that resolve. That person should know that he/she is the core enemy of Igbo land and should be treated as such”.

IPOB worries over Nnamdi Kanu’s safety after attack of NDA

IPOB wondered if bandits with the aid of alleged compromised Nigerian military can successfully attack the NDA and kill Igbo military officers, why will one think Fulani bandits can’t attack DSS headquarters with the aim of killing Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Attack on NDA: Fulani planning to hand Nigeria over to Jihadists like Afghanistan was handed over to Taliban—IPOB, said the shameful story of NDA Kaduna attack was just a confirmation of the age-old plan to accomplish the wicked agenda of Islamizing Nigeria.

IPOB, however, warned that if anything untoward happens to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria will cease to be before the plan of Islamizing it will be achieved, telling all the people that have been talking against its leader and IPOB to cover their faces in shame over the level their country Nigeria is descending and degenerating to.

Vanguard News Nigeria