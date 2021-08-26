



By Anayo Okoli, Peter Okutu, Chinedu Adonu, Davies Iheamnachor & Ikechukwu Odu

WORRIED by the militarization of the South East and south-south regions and the attendant intimidation by soldiers, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have called on the Nigerian Army to be humane and compassionate in their relationship with commuters and people of the South East of Nigeria.



However, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, insisted that the security situation in the southeast Nigeria is worrisome; which he said has placed the burden of effective synergy on the security agencies in the zone to achieve adequate security of lives and properties of residents.



In a related development, Ohanaeze Youth Wing attributed the insecurity to the activities of herders including open grazing which it described as the source of the current security challenges ravaging the country. The group said “migrants from other countries smuggle arms through grazing routes without being checked”

This is even as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, alleged that the attack on the heavily guarded Nigeria Defense Academy, NDA, Kaduna by the people it described as “rag-tag Fulani bandits” with ease and without resistance, was a deliberate ploy by the present government in Nigeria to hand Nigeria over to Jihadists, adding that the attack at the NDA Kaduna was an indication that they may be planning to attack the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where its leader Nnamdi Kanu is currently detained, intending to kill him and tell a fabricated story about his death.

Ohanaeze urges army to be humane

Obiozor who made the call Tuesday when the GOC of the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General T.A Lagbaja paid him a courtesy visit at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu, commended the GOC for the visit to exchange ideas.



The President General also appreciated the idea of having constant consultations with the GOC on the security situation in the southeast zone and emphasized the need to create an environment to reduce tension and feeling of insecurity in the zone.



A statement by Ohanaeze spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia said that Obiozor used the opportunity to relay to the GOC, various complaints by commuters plying the roads in South East, over what they encounter on the various Army checkpoints in the region and urged the GOC to look into the complaints.



In his remarks, Gen. Lagbaja promised to look into the complaints, including the issue of demanding that commuters come out of their vehicles and raise their hands while crossing the checkpoints.



They resolved to be having constant consultations to ensure a cordial relationship between soldiers and the people.

