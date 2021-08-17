By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has urged the federal government to stop bullying what it described as justified agitations in the country, advising government to humbly listen and dialogue with the agitators where necessary.

Addressing reporters in Awka, the President of PFN in Anambra State, Bishop Moses Ezedebego advised that peaceful settlement of issues arising from different parts of the country would ensure peaceful coexistence.

He said: “The federal government should address purposefully the issues of agitations and insecurity in the country. The government should not bully and suppress justified agitations but to dialogue where it is necessary. We believe that the greatest challenge we have in the country is the monumental corruption in the system which the government has failed woefully to address properly”.

On the Anambra governorship poll, the PFN warned the governorship candidates for the election that any attempt by any of them to rig it would result to generational course on them, advising them to ensure free and credible poll.

Ezedebego said although PFN has not endorsed any candidate for the election, he added that Pentecostals all over the state have been put on the alert to vote for the best candidate.

While congratulating the candidates that emerged from the primaries conducted by the various political parties, he urged them to carry out their campaigns without violence.

“We are calling on all the voters to guard their votes after voting and resist any form of rigging in the coming election. Any money gotten to rig election is blood money and will bring generational curses to the people involved.

“Let the candidates engage in issue -based campaigns since election is not a do or die affair. We also ask our youths not to allow any candidate to use them during the campaign and elections day proper to ferment trouble.

“We have mobilized our teeming members in the state to arm themselves with voters’ card to vote the candidate of their choice on Nov. 6. We have also emphasized that Anambra State needs a God-fearing man, a good manager of resources, a man of impeccable character and humanity.

“We need a governor for everybody; someone that will carry everybody along and we are praying for the right candidate to take over Anambra state on Nov. 6, 2021.”

The PFN leadership also urged the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, to be an impartial empire by giving all the candidates equal and level- playing ground during the exercise.

He explained that PFN has set up good governance committee headed by Dr. Amaechi Nwachukwu, to help galvanize and ensure good representation of the people in governance, describing PFN as an organized body of different mega churches with one central leadership in the state that encourages good governance, religious tolerance and the unity of the body of Christ

He said that PFN would organize prayer rally in Anambra State next month to showcase and strengthen the unity of the body of Christ, pray for the nation and the coming election in the state.

According to him, the national president of PFN, Bishop Francis Waleoke would attend the prayer session with top leaders of PFN, to pray specially for the success of the Anambra election, adding that all Pentecostals from the 179 communities in Anambra State would participate at the session.