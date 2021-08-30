By Cynthia Alo

Sterling Bank Plc, is collaborating with Founder Institute (FI), the world largest pre-seed accelerator programme, to further connect early-stage startup resources for founders in Nigeria.

Under the partnership, Sterling Bank will ensure that more organizations benefit from FI’s globally tested corporate innovation programme that will help them become more innovative and disruptive entities. Also, Sterling Bank and FI will provide resources for startups looking to launch or scale their business.

Speaking of the partnership, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleman, said,

This partnership represents acontinuing commitment to innovation as an accelerator of development and acreator of value.

Along with our HEART strategy as a bank, ourservice delivery and our entire operational structure relies heavily on innovationand agile technology.

Also speaking on the partnership, FI’s Managing Director, Ifedy Eze, said,We are excited to be partnering with one of the most technology-friendly banks in Nigeria to unlock more value for founders of tech startups solving problems across Nigeria.

Through this partnership, founders will receive support across critical areas likemarket access, tech infrastructure support, legal and regulatory compliance, and investor readiness, among others”