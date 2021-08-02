By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cross River State government and a consortium of healthcare providers to provide services for the Cross River health supply value chain transformation project.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lagos, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, Divisional Head, Health and Education Sectors at Sterling Bank, said: “It is the beginning of good things to come and I hope other states in the country would replicate the strategy that has been put in place by the Cross River State government to address the challenges in its health supply chain.”

According to him, Sterling Bank would de-risk any sector of the Nigerian economy that is willing to adopt a similar strategy through re-imagining finance.

He stated: “This is about putting in place the structure to render service before introducing formal banking transactions in a bid to ensure a win-win situation for the parties involved in the arrangement.”

Also speaking, Dr. Betta Edu, Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, expressed happiness at state’s readiness to finally implement the Health Supply Chain Transformation Project. She explained that the state’s healthcare policy revolves around providing quality healthcare services through universal health coverage, adding that there is absolutely no way the state could achieve its objective without functional pharmaceutical services.