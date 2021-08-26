By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

All 28 States that established Judicial Panels following the #EndSARS protests last year have now completed the assignment, except Lagos State’s panel which will conclude later this year in October.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this yesterday at the virtual National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

The Vice President further stated that eight States have turned in their reports and Council looks forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting.

This was among resolutions reached at the end of the Council’s 119th meeting, presided over by the Vice President.

The virtual meeting also had State governors, ministers, and senior government officials in attendance.

Speaking on the consideration of the panel reports, Prof. Osinbajo said already the eight States of Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Rivers, have submitted reports of their respective panels, while Lagos State has also submitted an interim report.

Other highlights of NEC yesterday include: Excess Crude Account which stood at $60, 855,153.31 as at 13 July, 2021. Stabilization Account: N30,757,901,458.81, Development and Natural Resources Account stood at N33,891,412,441.85.

Special Adviser, Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais presented a memo to acquaint Council on the at-risk Children Programme.

Her assignment was to facilitate programmes that will ensure the integration of at-risk children and young adults by creating opportunities for skills and empowerment to reduce their vulnerabilities.