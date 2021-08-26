By Onozure Dania

EMINENT Nigerians, including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, acting Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, yesterday, expressed worry over the growing mistrust among Nigerians, just as they called for the review of the 1999 Constitution.

They spoke at a dialogue organised by an online newspaper, Ripples Nigeria, at the 2nd Annual Dialogue, themed: ‘Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation’, held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

Nigeria has never been this divided — Okowa

Governor Okowa, who was the keynote speaker, said Nigeria is passing through perilous times.

He said: “Nigeria has never been so divided as it is today, or witnessed such magnitude of mistrust of ourselves and our nation. Nigeria is passing through perilous times, aside from during the Civil War (1967-1970).

“Nigeria is better and stronger together and, with appropriate visionary leadership and good governance, we can turn our diversity into a great source of strength, and a springboard to build a strong multi-ethnic and multi-religious country that will be the envy of other nations.

“As 2023 approaches, leadership is key and the focus should be on electing a pan-Nigerian as president, a person with the capacity and charisma to cast a vision for Nigeria and rally all Nigerians behind it. We need a selfless, sacrificial, sincere, broadminded, caring and capable president that will inspire hope and confidence in the country.”

He also lamented that the unending crises in the country, saying that the #EndSARS crisis and labour agitations further placed a wedge between the citizenry and the leadership.

According to him, other challenges such as cybercrime, human trafficking and others derived from a general discontent with the leadership and the deplorable state of the country.

He said: “There was a time we happily sang ‘Though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand”, but was that reality or an aspiration?

“On the first thought, it would seem like a reality. For, at one time, Nigerians lived freely and effectuated themselves among ethnic groups other than theirs.

“Our history shows that about that same time and beyond, Nigeria generally battled with the issues of mutual distrust, suspicion, prejudice, with the various ethnic nationalities locked in battles for supremacy or minority rights. The early attempts to break Nigeria up derived from the above issues.”

Buhari has wrong people in his cabinet — Adebanjo

Also speaking, Afenifere leader, Pa Adebanjo, lamented that President Buhari has all the wrong people in his cabinet.

Adebanjo said: “What will save Nigeria is to change the constitution. Anything outside that, there is no future for Nigeria. Corruption is worse in Nigeria now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with.

“We need to ask ourselves why the north has more states and local governments than other parts of Nigeria. The military made it so to favour the north.

“The late sage, Obafemi Awolowo wanted a constitution that would make every region in Nigeria grow at their own pace. That is why Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring because each region was dependent on clear autonomy.

“Nigerians want restructuring and dialogue to rebuild trust in Nigeria. We must beg President Buhari to agree to what the people want.”

North has paid price for Buhari’s failure —NEF

On his part, NEF spokesperson, Mr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said the future of Nigeria does not need the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to change the fortunes of the country.

He charged Nigerians to vote for an individual who is interested in the development of the country.

He said: “The north has paid the biggest price for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari. Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to Northerners. The people in the north have the wrong person in office because they are the first victims of the misgovernance of president Buhari.”

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of the Ripples Centre of Investigative Journalism, RCDIJ, Mr. Sam Ibemere, reiterated the importance of the gathering, which is to redress the national issues due to the widening gulf amongst the populace.

